Impressive new Royal Greenland trawler stopped by Tórshavn over Christmas

Measuring 82,30 meter from stern to bow and 18 meters from side to side, Royal Greenland’s new trawler, Avataq is an impressive vessel with a main engine featuring 10.000 HP. Avataq is also the largest ever in the history of Royal Greenland’s fleet.

With experienced Faroese captain, Jógvan Tróndarson, the new vessel is currently making its way to Greenland after a brief stop in Tórshavn over Christmas.

The fishing for prawns is said to commence in the beginning of January.

Aboard the Avataq are 30 crew members.

See more pictures here.

Liked the article? Support Local.fo on Patreon!