Imports up by 5% in Jan-July this year

Statistics Faroe Islands: Import figures for most commodity groups saw only minor changes in the first seven months of this year, compared to the same period last year.

The import figure for raw materials for fish production, however, increased by 130%.

The greatest decrease was in fuels, which went down by 27%.

Excluding this year’s significant increase in imports of ships and aircraft, the overall figure for January-July 2020 is roughly the same as in the same period last year.

—–

WEEKLY LIVESTREAM SHOW! Once our Patreon reaches $1000, we’ll host a weekly show with interesting Faroese guests, Faroese music, your questions answered, and much more! Local.fo currently has only 26 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION —–