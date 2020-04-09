Impartial to represent the Faroe Islands at Wacken Metal Battle

This weekend, it was announced that the band Impartial will represent the Faroe Islands at the Wacken Metal Battle final this year – if the German festival will be held this summer as planned, that is.

The local Wacken Metal Battle in the Faroe Islands was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but this weekend, a panel of judges picked out the winner. The panel got to hear two songs from each band without knowing which band was behind the songs.

The bands participating this year were Amokk, Impartial, Iron Lungs, Ótti, and Necrolepsia.