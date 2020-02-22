Illusions: Heiðrik á Heygum releases new Album

On Friday, musician and filmmaker, Heiðrik á Heygum released his third album – “Illusions”.

Heiðrik released his first album “An Invisible Gun” back in 2007, but he didn’t rise to fame as a musician until he released his second album, “Funeral”, in 2016, for which he received excellent reviews both in the Faroe Islands and abroad. In 2017 he won the FMA award for “Best Male Singer”.

The new album is produced by Sakaris Joensen and Janus Rasmussen from the pop group Byrta, for whom Heiðrik has previously produced music videos.