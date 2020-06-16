If Denmark reopens borders to other countries the Faroe Islands will too

According to the Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeppe Kofod, Denmark, which recently reopened its borders for travellers from a selected number of countries, might reopen its borders to travellers from even more countries before 31 August.

If that were to happen, the Faroe Islands will follow suit, Faroese Prime Minister Bárður á Steig Nielsen says.

– Even though the borders between Denmark and the Faroe Islands have practically been closed for months, with great success, we are still part of the same realm.

Hence a natural consequence of the reopening of the borders inside the realm is that travellers, when they are allowed inside the realm, will also be allowed to travel to the Faroe Islands, he says.

Since 15 June, travellers from Denmark, Greenland, Iceland, Norway and Germany have been allowed to travel to the Faroe Islands without being required to self-quarantine. The same rules have applied for travellers arriving in Denmark from Greenland, Iceland, Norway, Germany and the Faroe Islands.

