Hospitals open to visitors again: Masks no longer a requirement

Press release: On Monday, restrictions set in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 inside the hospitals, were lifted. This means that visitors are once again allowed in the hospitals, and they are no longer required to wear masks.

– When the novel coronavirus started spreading again after Ólavsøka, restrictions were put in place to stop the spread of the virus in the hospitals. This meant that relatives didn’t have the same opportunities to visit, and everyone who had business at the hospital were asked to use a mask to cover their nose and mouth. Now that the situation seems to be under control, and the last couple of weeks have gone by with barely any new cases, the restrictions are lifted, the National Hospital announced in a press release.

People are, however, still reminded to follow the guidelines regarding social distancing and personal hygiene.

