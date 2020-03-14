Hospital employee tested positive for COVID-19

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Faroe Islands is now ten.

On Saturday night it was announced that a woman working at the maternity ward at the National Hospital of the Faroe Islands had tested positive for COVID-19.

The health authorities are now trying to figure out whom the person has been in contact with, so they can be quarantined. The woman in question hasn’t been at work since last Sunday.

In addition to the ten confirmed COVID-19 cases, over a 100 people are currently in quarantine.