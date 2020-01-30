Hope You’re Crying: Heiðrik á Heygum releases new single

This week, musician and filmmaker Heiðrik a Heygum released his first single in three years.

The single, “Hope You’re Crying”, which is currently available on Spotify and YouTube, is the first single from his upcoming new album “Illusions”, which will be released on the 29th of February.

Heiðrik released his first single “Jealous” and his first album “An Invisible Gun” back in 2007. However, he didn’t rise to fame as a musician until he released his second album, “Funeral”, in 2016, for which he received excellent reviews both in the Faroe Islands and abroad. In 2017 he won the FMA award for “Best Male Singer”.

The new single was produced by Janus Rasmussen from the pop group Byrta and Sakaris Joensen. The single was recorded and produced in Iceland, and the strings were recorded in Budapest.