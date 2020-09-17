Historic victory for B36 against The New Saints

This week, the Tórshavn football club B36 became the first Faroese team to get through three rounds of a UEFA club competition.

In August, B36 won their Europa League preliminary match against St Joseph’s (2-1) and their game in the first qualifying round against Levadia Tallinn (4-3).

On 16 September, B36 won against The New Saints in the second qualifying round.

Víkingur, the team from Eystur Municipality, also managed to get to the third qualifying round in 2014, but back then there was no preliminary round.

KÍ will be meeting Dinamo Tbilisi in the third qualifying round next week, as the team from Klaksvík did not advance past the second Champions League qualifying round.

In the third round, B36 will be playing in Bulgaria next week against CSKA Sofia.

Goals: B36 – The New Saints (7-6 after penalties)

47′ Michal Przybylski 1-0

81′ Leo Smith 1-1

112′ Dean Ebbe 1-2

121′ Stefan Radosavljevic 2-2

Penalties:

3-2 Sonni Ragnar Nattestad

3-3 Paul Harrison

4-3 Alex Mellemgaard

4-4 Adrian Cieslewicz

5-4 Benjamin Heinesen

5-5 Gary Draper

5-6 Leo Smith

6-6 Stefan Radosavljevic

7-6 Sebastian Pingel

