Hilton Garden Inn Faroe Islands is finally open for business

At noon on Thursday 22 October 2020, Tórshavn’s newest hotel, Hilton Garden Inn Faroe Islands finally opened its doors.

– This has been an exciting and educational process, and I’m very proud that the Faroe Islands has gotten a Hilton hotel, says Martin Restorff, general manager.

The hotel was originally supposed to open in May, but due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, this did not happen, and because of the current pandemic, there was no formal reception to celebrate the opening either.

A reception will be held as soon as the circumstances allow it, Hilton Garden Inn Faroe Islands wrote in a press release.

The new Hilton hotel has 130 modern rooms, a restaurant, a bar, a wellness area with an outdoor spa and sauna, and a fitness room. Hotel guests will have access to wi-fi, and all rooms are equipped with a TV, refrigerator, desk, and cofee and tea facilities.

The hotel also has rooms intended for meetings, parties and conferences.

The hotel has three large meeting halls (Ovaru Hydalar, Miðhoydalar and Niðaru Hoydalar) on the bottom floor of the building, which can be combined into one big room (Hoydalar).

The first floor also has two smaller meeting rooms (Boðanes and Svartifossur).

– The different sizes of the meeting rooms and the option of combining the big halls into one presents many possibilities, so we can practically meet every need no matter how small or big the meeting, party or conference is, Martin Restorff says.

The restaurant is called Hallartún, and along with the bar it will be open every day for hotel guests and other guests. The restaurant has room for a maximum of 90 guests.

Last year, the Hilton Garden Inn Faroe Islands was on The Evening Standard’s list of hottest hotel openings of 2020. Read more here.

Pictures of the stylish new hotel can be found here.