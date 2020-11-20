Hiddenfjord becomes world’s first salmon farmer to suspend the use of air freight

Faroese salmon farmer Hiddenfjord has announced its suspension of all air freight as of 10th October 2020. With air freight emitting around 50 times as much CO2 as sea freight per tonnage of cargo, the change of shipment method has reduced Hiddenfjord’s overseas transportation CO2 emissions by 94% as per independent Norwegian research organization SINTEF.

“Hiddenfjord is the first in the aquaculture industry to make a commitment of this size and scope,” the company stated, “significantly decreasing their environmental impact in line with the 13th UN Global Goal on urgent climate action.”

Salmon already is known to have a much lower carbon footprint compared to other animal foods such as pork or beef; replacing air freight with sea freight “makes it a very sustainable food choice,” the statement added.

“The facts are clear, we all need to immediately stop using airplanes to transport goods in order to reduce climate change,” managing owner Atli Gregersen stated. “This was a challenging decision for us,” he added. “We knew it could mean lower prices and a much higher risk because of reduced flexibility in reaching far-away markets. But ethically, it is absolutely the right decision. If we claim that we want to be a truly sustainable company, we must take responsible actions.”

Harshest conditions

According to Hiddenfjord, new independent consumer research shows that the company’s salmon has maintained its signature product quality, despite the termination of air freight.

Sales director Óli Hansen said: “Even if the suspension of air freight has been a big change for many of our customers, we were very happy to be able to prove that we could maintain our well-known high quality – now with a much lower CO2 footprint. We see good growth in sales figures, and the product is attracting interest from new customers focusing on sustainability.”

For thousands of years the Atlantic salmon has migrated from rivers flowing into the North Atlantic Ocean to the sea around the Faroe Islands to feed and grow and has adapted to the conditions of the region’s waters.

“This pristine environment characterized by stable year-round sea temperatures between 6-11 C° and a specific regional daylight regime in the Faroe Islands is the natural home of the Atlantic salmon.”

All Hiddenfjord salmon products are GLOBALG.A.P-certified. The salmon are raised in sea pens placed in exposed sites with high waves and strong currents providing natural living conditions for the fish, while at the same time preventing seabed pollution.

Hiddenfjord is believed to be the salmon farmer that raises salmon in the harshest conditions in the world. The company’s unique concept of stress-free harvesting utilizes the salmon’s natural instinct to swim against the current, and the fish are guided from open sea pens to a harvesting basin and stunned and bled without stress.

Hiddenfjord is an independent, family-owned business with origins dating back to 1929.