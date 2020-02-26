Music

Here are the nominees for this year’s Faroese Music Awards

Alda Nielsdóttir / Portal.foBy
Image credits: Jens Kr. Vang
Image credits: Jens Kr. Vang

On Tuesday, most of the nominees for this year’s Faroese Music Awards were announced. The nominees for some categories like “New Artist of the Year” and “Music Video of the Year”, have yet to be announced, but you can find most of the nominees listed below.

Pop/rock:

Female Artist of the Year:

Maarya

Dania O. Tausen

Greta Svabo Bech

Jasmin

Tamara

 

Male Artist of the Year:

Ingi Poulsen

Lyon Hansen

Marius DC

Ragnar Finsson

Pól Arni Holm

 

Song of the Year:

Kostbar – Ingi Poulsen

When I Was A Kid – Flowin

All My Bones – Greta Svabo Bech

Juliet – Lyon

Symphony of Storms – Reality Bytes

 

Album of the Year:

Symphony of Storms – Reality Bytes

The MZA EP – Marius DC

Bones – Greta

I Know It’s Over – Jasmin

The Reson for Hardcore Vibes – Joe & The Shitboys

 

Band or Artist of the Year:

Ingi Poulsen

Reality Bytes

Marius DC

Joe & The Shitboys

Jasmin

 

Open Category:

Singer or solo performer of the Year:

Janus Rasmussen

Rógvi á Rógvu

Ólavur Jákupsson

 

Band or Choir of the Year:

Føroya Symfoniorkestur

Afenginn

Tórshavnar Big Band

 

Album or Concert of the Year:

Vín – Janus Rasmussen

Catch – Plúmm

Klingra – Afenginn

 

Composition of the Year:

Songs of solitude and night – Sunleif Rasmussen

Skjálvtin – Afenginn

Lilla – Janus Rasmussen

Share this article on social media:

More in Music