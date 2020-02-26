Here are the nominees for this year’s Faroese Music Awards

On Tuesday, most of the nominees for this year’s Faroese Music Awards were announced. The nominees for some categories like “New Artist of the Year” and “Music Video of the Year”, have yet to be announced, but you can find most of the nominees listed below.
Pop/rock:
Female Artist of the Year:
Maarya
Dania O. Tausen
Greta Svabo Bech
Jasmin
Tamara
Male Artist of the Year:
Ingi Poulsen
Lyon Hansen
Marius DC
Ragnar Finsson
Pól Arni Holm
Song of the Year:
Kostbar – Ingi Poulsen
When I Was A Kid – Flowin
All My Bones – Greta Svabo Bech
Juliet – Lyon
Symphony of Storms – Reality Bytes
Album of the Year:
Symphony of Storms – Reality Bytes
The MZA EP – Marius DC
Bones – Greta
I Know It’s Over – Jasmin
The Reson for Hardcore Vibes – Joe & The Shitboys
Band or Artist of the Year:
Ingi Poulsen
Reality Bytes
Marius DC
Joe & The Shitboys
Jasmin
Open Category:
Singer or solo performer of the Year:
Janus Rasmussen
Rógvi á Rógvu
Ólavur Jákupsson
Band or Choir of the Year:
Føroya Symfoniorkestur
Afenginn
Tórshavnar Big Band
Album or Concert of the Year:
Vín – Janus Rasmussen
Catch – Plúmm
Klingra – Afenginn
Composition of the Year:
Songs of solitude and night – Sunleif Rasmussen
Skjálvtin – Afenginn
Lilla – Janus Rasmussen