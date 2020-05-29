Here are the newest plans to further increase activity in the Faroe Islands

The Government of the Faroe Islands has announced plans to further increase activity in the Faroe Islands.

This includes some easing of the self-quarantine requirements for people arriving in the Faroe Islands and a relaxation of some travel restrictions.

In addition to people who can already travel freely from Denmark and Greenland, normal travel between Iceland and the Faroe Islands will now also be permitted from 15 June.

Further details will be announced as soon as possible prior to 15 June, outlining the specific practical measures that will apply to travellers from these three countries, including clear information on what people will be advised to do, shorter and more flexible quarantine arrangements and more testing.

To ensure that this further opening up does not undermine what has been achieved so far, particular restrictions will still apply.

Music festivals

The advice remains that no music festivals should be held for the time being. This recommendation applies until 31 August 2020. Further announcements will be made as soon as circumstances allow.

Festival organisers will be entitled to reimbursement for financial loss according to the same rules that apply to the business sector. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Culture is currently preparing further guidelines.

Summer village festivals

Village festivals can go ahead this summer if they are organised in accordance with the public health guidelines. The Corona Advisory Group can provide advice and guidance on practical arrangements.

Bars and nightclubs

Bars and nightclubs continue to be advised to close before midnight. The Government is currently considering options for enforcing this as a compulsory restriction.

Recommendations for personal conduct

The Government urges people to continue to maintain a personal distance of at least one meter. Everyone is strongly advised to wash and sanitize their hands well and often and to respect the recommended personal distance.

If we make these sensible safeguards a part of our daily routine, we will be much better protected if the infection returns.