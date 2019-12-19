Here are Local.fo’s most-read stories of 2019

The most-read stories of 2019 are just a small sample of the kind of work Local.fo is doing every day. If you haven’t done so already, now would be a good time to like our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter for the latest news from the Faroe Islands. There’s also the option to make small monthly donations to the Local.fo Team through the Patreon platform.
- First ever commercial porn film shot in the Faroe Islands (9.483 readers)
- Sea Shepherd draws first blood as Týr show is cancelled – “We are boycotting them because of their immorality” says SS leader of Faroese rockers (5.993 readers)
- Lewis Capaldi cancels G! Festival appearance in protest against practice of whale hunting (5.861 readers)
- (Video) A very unexpected landing in the Faroe Islands (5.540 viewers)
- “She moves in mysterious ways” – Meet Lexa, the woman who stunned the Faroes (5.283 readers)
- Faroe Islands might be hit by ex-tropical storm Gabrielle (3.534 readers)
- Having more babies than everybody in Europe does not stop Faroese women from pursuing a career (3.350 readers)
- “Let’s move all the Faroes from Egypt to the Faroe Islands,” yells Mr. Trump at nonplussed polar bear
- (Pictures) Pre-opening event at Steikin Restaurant (3.114 readers)
- Opinion: We don’t need any excuse for killing whales (2.896 readers)