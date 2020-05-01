Has the Faroese chief medical officer had COVID-19?

In early April, Lars Fodgaard Møller, the chief medical officer of the Faroe Islands, went on sick leave, and this weekend he returned to work after being absent for roughly three weeks. The press release announcing his leave specifically stated that his reasons were unrelated to COVID-19, but on Wednesday he confirmed that he had tested positive for antibodies against the disease.

Lars Fodgaard Møller tells Kringvarp Føroya that he was exposed to the virus mid-March, and that he stayed quarantined the following two weeks without showing any symptoms. He tested positive for antibodies two weeks ago, but the reliability of the tests is questionable, he says.

– I don’t think I had it, because I didn’t have any symptoms, he says.

Lars Fodgaard Møller flew back to the Faroe Islands on Monday, and he was tested for COVID-19 before returning to work, and is, like other key healthcare workers, tested on a regular basis. The test results were negative. The chief medical officer adds that while on the plane, he was seated far away from everyone else.

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 24 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION