Hand sanitiser imports grew by 1,400%

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected most parts of our society, and imports are no exception. The volume of imported hand sanitiser products grew by 1,400% from March to June this year compared to the same period last year, and the import value grew by 1,700%.

Paint imports grew by 20% in volume over this same period.

General imports increased by 6% in the first half of this year compared to the first half of 2019. Excluding ships and aircraft, this represents an increase of 1%.

There was significant growth in the imports of raw materials for fish processing in the first half of this year – just over DKK 230 million this year compared to DKK 100 million in the same period last year.

Imports of materials for other production also increased this year, by DKK 127 million (15%) compared to the first half of 2019.

Oil imports, on the other hand, have gone down, with a volume decrease of 20% and a value decrease of just over 40%.

Imports of household consumption goods grew by 6%. Most commodity groups within this category experienced growth, the biggest of which was durable consumer goods (up by 23%), with a particular increase in furniture imports.

