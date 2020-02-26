Hallur Joensen, Tamara and Joe & The Shitboys to perform at this year’s Summar Festival

On Tuesday, the organizers of the Summar Festival in Klaksvík announced the first three Faroese bands who will be performing at this year’s festival in august.

They are Hallur Joensen, Tamara and Joe & The Shitboys.

Hallur Joensen is a well known Faroese country musician, who’s known for hits like “Kiss an Angel Good Morning” and “Lívið er ein lítil løta”. Hallur will be performing with his band.

Tamara is a new pop group lead by rising star Tamara Mneney. Tamara released he first single last year, and has been performing at several events these past few years. This will be Tamara’s first performance at the Summar Festival.

Last but not least, Faroese punk group Joe & The Shitboys will also be performing at the Summar Festival for the first time ever this year. The group, which consists of singer Joe, guitarist Ziggy Shit, bassist Sammy Shit and drummer Johnny Shit, have been featured on this year’s NME100 list of essential new artists.

This year’s Summar Festival will be held from 6 – 8 August.