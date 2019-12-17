Håkan Ericson to become new manager for the Faroese national football team

On Monday the Faroe Islands Football Association announced that Swedish Håkan Ericson will take over as manager for the Faroese national football team.

Mr. Ericson will be replacing Danish Lars Olsen, who’s managed the team for the past eight years, and whose contract expires at the end of this year.

Mr. Ericson has considerable managing experience. His greatest achievement as manager was winning the UEFA European Championship as manager for the Sweden national under-21 football team in 2015. This achievement also earned him an award for manager of the year.

Liked the article? Support Local.fo on Patreon!