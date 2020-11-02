Håkan Ericson has selected the players for November’s football matches

On Monday morning, Håkan Ericson, manager of the Faroese national football team announced whom he’d selected for the team’s upcoming matches.

The team has a friendly in Lithuania on 11 November, and three days later they have a Nations League match in Latvia, and another match on Malta on 17 November.

25 players were selected, and apart from one player, the selection is the same as it was for last month’s matches.

The only new face is 20 year old Magnus Holm Jacobsen from B36, who’s played in five matches for the Faroese under 21 team.

Two players who were selected last time were unable to join the national team because the Icelandic clubs they represented didn’t want them to travel due to the quarantine rules. However, now the Icelandic competition has been cancelled due to COVID-19, so there should be nothing to prevent Gunnar Nielsen and Kaj Leo í Bartalsstovu from joining the Faroese national team this time around.

The 25 players, who’ve been selected are:

Gunnar Nielsen (FH)

Teitur Matras Gestsson (HB)

Tórður Thomsen (NSÍ)

Jóannes Kalsø Danielsen (KÍ)

Gilli Rólantsson Sørensen (Brann Bergen)

Viljormur Davidsen (Vejle BK)

Ári Mohr Jónsson (Sandnes ULF)

Rógvi Baldvinsson (Bryne)

Heðin Hansen (HB)

Sonni Ragnar Nattestad (B36)

Heini Vatnsdal (KÍ)

Odmar Færø (KÍ)

Jóannes Bjartalíð (KÍ)

Meinhard Egilsson Olsen (GAIS)

Kaj Leo í Bartalstovu (Valur)

Sølvi Vatnhamar (Víkingur)

Gunnar Vatnhamar (Víkingur)

Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Helsingborg)

Hallur Hansson (AC Horsens)

Dan í Soylu (HB)

Magnus Holm Jacobsen (B36)

Klæmint Andrasson Olsen (NSÍ)

Andreas Lava Olsen (Víkingur)

Patrik Johannesen (KÍ)

Jóan Símun Edmundsson (Arminia Bielefeld)