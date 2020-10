On Tuesday the sad news that Hans Carl Hansen, guitarist, had passed away at the age of 65, were delivered.

Hans Carl was a pioneer on the music scene in Tórshavn and later in Klaksvík. Famous for his many guitar solos, he is most known as the guitarist in the Klaksvík rock band Straight Ahead, but he has played in many bands.

His three children are also well respected musicians: Guðrið Hansdóttir, Fróði Hansen and Bjarki Hansen.

