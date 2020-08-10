Guidelines for travellers to the Faroe Islands

Corona.fo: 6 August the Guidelines for all travellers to the Faroe Islands were updated. All travellers are still required to get tested upon arrival. Furthermore all travellers should get a test on day six after arrival.

All travellers are given a pamphlet upon arrival stating the guidelines. Click here for the pamphlet.

The guidelines for travellers from open countries are as follow:

After you are tested upon arrival to the Faroe Islands, go directly to your place of residence and self-quarantine until your test result is available (next morning).

Take particular care on the journey from the airport or the ferry terminal to your place of residence.

It is strongly recommended that you get tested on the 6th day after arrival. This test is also free of charge.

Until the test result for the 6th day is available, you need to be particularly cautious and maintain the recommended personal distance of 1 to 2 meters, have good hygiene, use hand sanitizer and do not attend large gatherings.

Be particularly aware of symptoms. If you experience symptoms, you should self-isolate and get tested as soon as possible.

Avoid all places where it is difficult to maintain a personal distance.

Keep in mind that all travellers from banned countries need a recognised reason for travelling to the Faroe Islands. Without such reason travellers will not be allowed to enter. The list of open and banned countries can change on a weekly basis and all travellers are urged to stay up to date on the situation.

