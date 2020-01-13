Greenland’s Minister of Health visited Faroese colleague Kaj Leo Holm Johannesen

On Friday, Greenland’s Minister of Health, Martha Abelsen visited Faroese Minister of Health, Kaj Leo Holm Johannesen.

During their meeting, the Faroese and Greenlandic Health Ministers talked about the challenges concerning the health care in their respective countries, and the possibility for future cooperation.

One problem both countries had in common was the lack of healthcare workers, and the increasing number of patients who have to be sent to Denmark for treatment.

“I think it’s very interesting that Greenland’s Minister of Health chose to come to the Faroe Islands to learn how we operate. Hopefully the way we run things in the Faroe Islands can serve as inspiration,” Health Minister Kaj Leo Holm Johannesen said.