Government tightens border controls and travel advice

The Faroese Government is taking steps to tighten border controls and is advising further travel restrictions. At a press conference this morning Prime Minister Bárður á Steig Nielsen cautioned that “even though the COVID-19 situation in the Faroe Islands is quite good at the moment, it is imperative that we reinforce our border controls, since the main source of infection is from outside the Faroe Islands.”

“We can see the infection spreading rapidly in other countries around us, with all social interaction being restricted to very small groups,” Prime Minister Nielsen pointed out. “Some regions are being locked down completely and hospitals are reaching full capacity. Even curfews have been imposed in some places.”

The Faroese Government now advises against any non-essential travel abroad. Incoming visitors, meanwhile, are being specially cautioned.

“Anyone travelling to the Faroe Islands should provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test which has been taken no more than three days before departure,” the Prime Minister stated.

Mr. Nielsen went on to stress how “extremely important” it is for people to show “particular care” from the day they arrive in the Faroe Islands until they have received the result of the second test, which should be taken 6 days after arrival.

“The way people conduct themselves in the first 6 days after arrival in the Faroe Islands is critical,” he said. “We have seen numerous examples in recent months of people testing negative upon arrival only to test positive after 6 days. This is a reminder to us all to take extra precautions until results have been received from the second test that should be taken 6 days after arrival.”