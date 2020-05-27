Gluggavarpið has been reported to the police – Service currently under investigation

Gluggavarpið, the service providing cheap TV from all over the world has been reported to the police.

According to the Faroese police’s investigative department, the service has been reported to them, and the matter is currently under investigation. It is yet unclear, how long this investigation is expected to take.

Gluggavarpið was offered as an alternative to Televarpið, which was thought too expensive, but according to Edvard í Skorini Joensen, CEO of Televarpið, some things don’t add up, and he suspects that piracy is involved. Read more here.

