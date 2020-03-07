Glasir College cancels study trips to France due to COVID-19: 300 students affected

Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the administration of Glasir College in Tórshavn decided to cancel this year’s study trips.

This decision was made the day before about 300 students were supposed to leave for France on Friday.

Among the reasons were the increased chances of contracting the virus and being quarantined as well as all the cancellations of events and closings of museums, which have affected the very purpose of the study trips.

One class of 3rd year students, however, had already left for Lisbon, Portugal on Thursday. The financial consequences of the cancelled study trips is still unclear.