Fourth confirmed case: Glasir students come back from Portugal study trip – one tested positive for COVID-19

On Friday evening, a fourth case of COVID-19 was registered in the Faroe Islands – a student at Glasir College in Tórshavn.

Last week, Glasir cancelled all study trips due to the virus outbreak, affecting about 300 students. However, one group of students had already left for Portugal the day before the cancellations were announced.

One of the students has now been tested positive for COVID-19, and the student in question is currently in quarantine. The chief medical officer of the Faroe Islands has recommended that the rest of the travellers stay at home as well.

Another case had already been confirmed on Friday morning – a woman who arrived from Denmark earlier this week.