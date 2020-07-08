Four new Faroese fishing vessels in 2022

On Tuesday P/F Christian í Grótinum signed the agreement about the building of a new pelagic ship, designed by Karstensens shipyard in Skagen, Denmark, which will also be in charge of the construction itself.

According to Norðlýsið, the ship, which will become the new Christian í Grótinum, will be 90 meters long, 17 meters wide, will cost about 300 million DKK to build.

The ship will have 16 RSW tanks, which can hold 3.550 m3, and the ship will carry about 3000 tons of frozen fish.

But P/F Christian í Grótinum, is not the only company planning on new additions. If everything goes according to plan, the Faroese fleet will have an additional three trawlers in a few years.

In February, JFK in Klaksvík announced the plan to construct a new Gadus, in March Framherji in Fuglafjørður announced the planned construction of a new Akraberg, and in June, Pf Havborg in Tórshavn also announced the plans to build a new trawler.

All the vessels are expected to be completed in 2022.

