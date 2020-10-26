Four days without new COVID-19 cases: People now have to pre-register for testing in Klaksvík

For three weeks, COVID-19 tests in Tórshavn have been conducted at the harbour, and everyone who wishes to get tested has been required to pre-register online in advance.

Starting Monday, 26 October, those who wish to get tested in Klaksvík will also have to pre-register, the National Hospital has announced.

Once registered, you will receive a notification by phone and e-mail, which you are then required to show at the testing centre. To avoid long queues, people are asked to show up at the agreed time.

The digital system has been developed by Smyril Line for his very purpose. Signing up is simple and easy, but if you’re having trouble, you can call 304545 for help.

In Klaksvík, testing is done between 9 and 11 AM on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The registration form, which is available in both Faroese, Danish and English, can be found here.

Over 150.000 tests conducted

On Monday the Faroe Islands can also celebrate the fact that they haven’t confirmed any new COVID-19 cases for four consecutive days.

Since Saturday, there have been no new recoveries either, meaning the number of confirmed cases is still 490, and the number of active cases is still 12.

As of Sunday, the Faroe Islands had conducted over 150.000 COVID-19 tests since the first test was conducted eight months ago. The country has currently conducted 150.952 COVID-19 tests.

62 people are currently in quarantine, but no one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.