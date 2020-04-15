Forget drones, let a remote control person guide you round the Faroe Islands

At the press of a button on my mobile phone the camera swings left and a breathless voice explains that we are looking at Tíndholmur, a jagged sliver of rock in the sea channel off the Faroese village of Bøur. I can press a button to go left or right, and up or down. Rather cruelly, the on-screen controls also allow me to make the guide “run” and, bizarrely, “jump” on the spot. I can’t resist as the camera pans down onto a black sand beach and the disembodied voice declares (even more breathlessly) that he really enjoys running on sand. The highlight of this atavistic performance is when an anonymous user makes the guide head for slippery rocks and an incoming wave swamps his legs and feet, prompting a shout of “Oh God, I didn’t see that coming.”
Read more here.
Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.
Local.fo currently has only 17 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION