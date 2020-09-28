Foreign traveller refused to get tested for COVID-19 at Vágar Airport

On Sunday, a foreign traveller who arrived in the Faroe Islands via Vágar Airport refused to get tested for COVID-19 at the airport, something, which has been mandatory for all travellers since June.

The man left the airport without getting tested, and the Faroese police spent some time tracking him down.

After speaking to the man, it became clear that he disliked the way the test sample was being taken. In his country of origin, people get swabbed through the nose and not through the mouth like in the Faroe Islands.

The police then explained to him that he could either get tested or leave the country. In the end, the man chose the former, and the police drove him back to the airport to get tested and then back to his hotel in Tórshavn.

