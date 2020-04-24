For the first time since 1947: No Flag Day celebration at the Tórshavn city centre

Tomorrow, on Saturday 25 April, is the Faroese Flag Day. On Monday, Annika Olsen, Mayor of Tórshavn announced that the Faroese Flag Day would be celebrated in Tórshavn this year. Despite the corona crisis, they would find a way to celebrate, she said.

Today, the Tórshavn brass band announced that organizers of the Flag Day celebration have decided not to host a celebration at the Vaglið square in the Tórshavn city centre outside the parliament building as is tradition. This means that for the first time since 1947, there will be no Flag Day celebration at the square.

Jóannes Eidesgaard, former Prime Minister, was to give a speech at the square, but he will instead be giving it in the building of Kringvarp Føroya, which will be broadcasting the event at 3 PM.

There will not be any big celebrations in other parts of the country either. In Runavík, there will, instead of a traditional Flag Day parade, be one flag bearer and a few marching band members playing while keeping an appropriate distance from one another. In Klaksvík, the parade will also be significantly smaller than in previous years. In Leirvík, the Mayor, Jóhan Christiansen, will be giving his speech from a raft near the harbour, and spectators are asked to come in boats.

