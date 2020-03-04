Football: – Of course we’re going for the win

On Tuesday it was announced that the Faroe Islands will be playing against Andorra, Malta and Latvia in the upcoming UEFA Nations League competition. These matches will be played in September, October and November.

– It seems we got the toughest group, but this will be an exciting challenge, and I’m sure we’ll end up playing some good matches, says Håkan Ericson, manager for the Faroese national football team.

Ericson is sure that the upcoming matches will serve as good practice for the upcoming World Cup qualifying matches. The Faroe Islands has won against all three of the teams before – twice against Malta, and the new manager thinks that it’s good for the team to be the favorites in the group for once.

– It’s good mental practice, and of course we will do our best to win. You have to go for the win when the opportunity arises, he says.

