Football: National team player Gilli Rólantsson tests positive for COVID-19

Gilli Rólantsson, player for the Faroese national football team, has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, the website of Brann, Gilli Rólantsson’s current football club in Bergen, Norway, announced that he had been infected.

On 7 August, it was announced that Gilli Rólantsson had been in close contact with another person who’d tested positive, and he has since then been in quarantine. He developed mild symptoms and a test later determined that he had COVID-19.

He notified his club immediately and was put in isolation.

Gilli Rólantsson was never in contact with any of his teammates, and he will not be allowed to practice with his team until at last three days after his recovery.

