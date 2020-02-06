Football: First matches in the Betri Division to be played in March

In one month, on Sunday 8th of March to be exact, the first five football matches in the Betri Division will be played.

One of the matches scheduled is between KÍ and B36, who had to compete for the championship title last year.

Matches scheduled for 8th of March are:

AB – TB,

Víkingur – ÍF

EB/Streymur – HB

NSÍ – Skála

KÍ – B36

The last match before the summer break is scheduled for 28th of June, and the first two matches after the break are scheduled for 19th of July. As usual two matches are scheduled for Ólavsøka – between Víkingur and HB, and B36 and ÍF.

The last match of the year is scheduled for Saturday 31st of October.