Five new COVID-19 cases: All contracted in the virus in the Faroe Islands

On Saturday, five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Faroe Islands.

All five have contracted the virus in the Faroe Islands, and they’re part of a chain of infection, which the chief medical officer has been aware of, the Ministry of Health writes. The infected people have been placed in isolation.

This new development brings the total number of confirmed cases to 423. 410 have already recovered, which means that the Faroe Islands currently have 13 active cases.

A total of 108.270 COVID-19 tests have been conducted. Since 1 September, 12 cases have been confirmed in the Faroe Islands.

One person is hospitalized with the disease, and 14 people are quarantined.

—–

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 25 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.Local.fo currently has25 supporters who are makingmonthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION —–