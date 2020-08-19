Five new cases and 21 recoveries: Number of active COVID-19 cases lowered to 126

On Wednesday, five new COVID-19 cases were announced, after 1.312 tests were conducted on Tuesday.

A total of 78.471 tests have now ben conducted, and 382 cases have been confirmed. Even with five new cases, the number of active cases is now down to 126 after 21 recoveries were announced on Wednesday by the chief medical officer.

One person has also been discharged from the hospital, leaving now three COVID-19 patients hospitalized. One is in the intensive care unit. The number of people in quarantine has also been lowered to 465.

