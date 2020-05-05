First matches in the Betri division scheduled for this weekend – Along with Snow?

According to the most recent weather forecast, it doesn’t look like this weekend’s weather will be anything to shout about.

After an extensive delay due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the first football matches in the men’s Betri division will finally be played this weekend, and according to the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI), the Faroe Islands can expect snow on Saturday, and the temperature is expected to be between zero and three degrees Celsius.

Five matches are scheduled for Saturday:

NSÍ – TB, 3 PM

HB – EB/Streymur, 3 PM

Skála – ÍF, 4 PM

KÍ – B36, 5 PM

AB – Víkingur, 7 PM

