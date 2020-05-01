Pictures: First ever drive-in film festival in the Faroe Islands takes place in Vestmanna this week

This week, Vestfilm, the Faroe Islands’ first ever drive-in film festival takes place in Vestmanna.

This film festival is one of several drive-in events that have taken place in a time, which does not allow large public gatherings.

The Festival began on Thursday and it ends Saturday night. During this time, 31 Faroese-produced films of both short and feature length, will be shown across six screenings.

Many cars showed up for the first day of the festival, as can be seen in the pictures.

All the proceeds from the event will go to the filmmakers.

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 26 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION