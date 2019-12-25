Fenix from the ashes: in the distant Faroe Islands, a Polish woman re-builds her life

There are no tourists on the Faroe Islands in December. My car was the only one to leave a huge ferry in Torshavn – the capital of the archipelago in the middle of the North Atlantic Ocean. There were neither customs officers nor border guards at the harbour. Because no one in their right mind would expect on a cold December day that anyone would be crazy enough to land here.

The small hotel where I’d booked the room was empty. I didn’t meet a soul here all week. When I was leaving, according to the owner’s instructions sent to me by email, I calculated the money, put it on the table and closed the door with … a door handle. No one locks their doors in the Faroe Islands.

