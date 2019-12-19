Father and son take on the world with highly sophisticated database for fisheries

Fishfacts is a highly sophisticated database with fishing vessels, ownership, fishing rights and financial statements.

Exhibiting at the Irish Skipper Expo, Fishfacts has also developed its own AIS system that is specially designed for the fishing industry. Most of the biggest fishing companies are using Fishfacts, says Hanus Samró, part-owner and head of sales and communication.

Fishfacts was launched in April 2018 by Óli Samró, economist and fisheries consultant, along with his son, Hanus Samró. They are from the Faroe Islands but the company is registered in the Netherlands, where Óli Samró has lived since 2003.

