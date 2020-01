People in the Faroe Islands are still reluctant to buy electric vehicles, it seems.

According to Kringvarp Føroya, statistics from the Faroese Vehicle Administration – Akstovan, show that the majority of cars being purchased are still ones running on petrol and diesel.

According to Akstovan, out of 2214 new cars registered last year, only 76 of them were electric – 3,4 percent. The other 96,6 percent were cars running on petrol or diesel.

