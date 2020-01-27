Faroese short film wins Danish Robert award

The short film “Ikki illa meint”, written and directed by Faroese director Andrias Høgenni has already been awarded the Canal+ Award at Semaine de la Critique in Cannes and a Faroese Geytin award. On Sunday, the Faroese short film won yet another award.

This time, it was the award for “Best Short Film” at the Robert Awards in Copenhagen, which is the Danish equivalent to the Academy Awards.

– The fact that “Ikki illa meint” – a film with mostly Faroese dialogue – can win such awards is a sign that people are starting to show an interest in the Faroe Islands and Faroese culture, Andrias Høgenni says.

Mr. Høgenni and the rest of the crew were on a very tight schedule, and the film was shot in only four days. According to the director, this might have turned out to be a good thing, as one can often end up discarding a lot of good material when spending too much time on a project.