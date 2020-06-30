Faroese sex shop had an increase in sales during the lock-down

Loyndin, the Faroese web shop selling various items meant to stimulate people’s sex lives, normally gets about 60 orders a month. In May, however, when the Faroe Islands had been on lock-down for two months due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the number of orders was 140.

According to the owners of Loyndin, the sales exploded when the country went into lock-down mid-March.

One thing that remained unchanged was the kind of items their customers would order, but the number of condoms sold during lock-down was a little higher than before, and the same was true for their more expensive items.

On the very same day that the borders were reopened, their sales numbers dropped again.

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 31 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION