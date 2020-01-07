Faroese punk band on NME100 list

The world, it seems, has started to notice the Faroese punk band Joe and the Shitboys.

Joe and the Shitboys (with singer Joe, guitarist Ziggy Shit, bassist Sammy Shit, and drummer Johnny Shit) played at the Iceland Airwaves Music Festival in Reykjavík, Iceland last autumn, and their performance earned them a feature on British music website NME (New Musical Express).

Now, the band has made this year’s NME100 list of essential new artists, which is quite a feat for a band that hasn’t yet played a lot of gigs or published a lot of content.

– A band of self-proclaimed “bisexual vegans”, Joe and the Shitboys dedicate much time to roasting backwards bigots, in their native Faroe Islands (population: less than 50,000) and beyond. Punchy and chaotic – and over almost as soon as they begin – most songs clock in well under the two minute mark, and waste no time in dispatching witty, searing takedowns, the NME writes.

This is probably the first time a Faroese band has ever made the NME100 list. The majority of the names listed are from the UK and the USA. Four other Nordic names are listed, one from Sweden and three from Norway.

