Faroese Prime Minister invites Boris Johnson to the Faroe Islands

In a letter to the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Faroese Prime Minister Bárður á Steig Nielsen congratulated him on winning the UK general election on the 12th of December.

Prime Minister Nielsen also took the opportunity to thank Boris Johnson for the “constructive meeting” held between the two of them in Downing Street in early November.

In his letter, he also extended a formal invitation to Boris Johnson and other representatives of the UK government to attend the ceremony next year marking the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and British occupation of the Faroe Islands.

Liked the article? Support Local.fo on Patreon!