Faroese MP: Travellers should pay for the testing themselves

The mandatory COVID-19 tests, which every traveller above the age of 12 now has to get upon arrival in the Faroe Islands will be free of charge for the remainder of July.

For this, a total of 10 million DKK have now been appropriated, but according to Beinta Løwe, MP for Tjóðveldi (The Republican Party), that money should not come from the taxpayer’s pockets.

– So far, the Faroese taxpayer has to pay 10 million so travellers can get tested for COVID-19 free of charge. I have to ask, why do the Faroese have to pay for the foreign travellers coming our way?

According to Beinta Løwe, travellers who can afford to travel to the Faroe Islands can also afford to cover the cost of the testing themselves, and those 10 millions could be used elsewhere.

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 31 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION