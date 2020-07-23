Faroese MP: Absurd that the Faroe Islands and Greenland were only included in the first meeting

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo visited Denmark. During his visit he met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Jeppe Kofod, Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Also invited to the meeting with Jeppe Kofod were Jenis av Rana, Faroese Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Steen Lynge, Greenlandic Minister of Foreign Affairs.

But Ministers av Rana and Lynge were only invited to the first meeting and did not join Kofod and Pompeo for their business lunch afterwards. A fact that is absurd according to Høgni Hoydal, Faroese MP and leader of the Republican Party, (Tjóðveldi).

– This proves that Denmark still treats the Faroe Islands like teenagers who are only allowed to stay for the first half of the party and get sent home when it starts to get serious, he told Danish newspaper Politiken.

– You can’t discuss the Arctic without also discussing Nato, the American policies concerning China, and everything else happening in the world, because it’s all connected.

Ministers Steen Lynge and Jenis av Rana, however, said they understood that Mike Pompeo and Jeppe Kofod wanted to discuss some matters privately. Jenis av Rana said he was happy to be invited to the first meeting.

