Faroese Minister of Foreign Affairs to meet with US secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Next week, Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State will be visiting Copenhagen where he’ll meet with the Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeppe Kofod, the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Jenis av Rana, Faroese Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Steen Lynge, Greenlandic Minister of Foreign Affairs, are also invited.

– Since we’re discussing the Arctic, it is natural that my colleagues from Greenland and the Faroe Islands should join us at the table, says Jeppe Kofod.

Mike Pompeo’s visit is scheduled for Wednesday 22 July.

