Faroese might soon be available on Google Translate

Currently, Google Translate supports a lot of languages, but sadly, Faroese is not among them – yet.

On next year’s budget, the Faroese Government plans to set aside 500.000 DKK for the production of foreign language dictionaries.

The plan is to use the funds to translate about 200.000 English sentences into Faroese for Google Translate.

Jenis av Rana, Minister of Education, Foreign Affairs and Culture, tells Kringvarp Føroya that the translation part is actually mostly done, and that they are cooperating with foreign companies on the tech part.

It is the Faroese publishing house, Sprotin, which is in charge of the translations. Sprotin.fo currently offers a variety of online dictionaries, which are free for everyone to use.

