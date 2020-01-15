Faroese hotel listed on Forbes among most exciting new hotels

American website forbes.com has included the new Hilton Garden Inn hotel, which will be opening in Tórshavn this summer, on its list of 20 exciting new hotels opening in 2020 across the world.

– Located halfway between Norway and Iceland in the North Atlantic, these emerald-green isles have made a splash on “where to go” lists lately thanks to stunning landscapes and creative cuisine. While getting here and finding accommodation has typically been expensive, visitors will have a new budget-friendly option later this year with the opening of a Hilton Garden Inn in the capital of Tórshavn. The hotel will have 131 guest rooms, a restaurant, spa, fitness center and a shop for convenience and souvenirs, the Forbes description reads.

Last summer, British tabloid newspaper The Evening Standard also included the Faroese Hilton Garden Inn hotel on a similar list.